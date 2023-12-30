INDIA bloc seat sharing: Mamata Banerjee keen to test West Bengal waters ‘alone’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has asserted that their party is the biggest in Maharashtra, hinting at no compromise over seat-sharing talks

The buzz over the seat-sharing formula of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc hit a crescendo on Friday after a few partners within the alliance hinted at going all ‘alone’ in next year’s Lok Sabha elections or not willing to ‘compromise’ in their respective states.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has asserted that their party is the biggest in Maharashtra, hinting at no compromise over seat-sharing talks.

“This is Maharashtra, and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. Congress is a national party. Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision making leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal. We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections including Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that will be firm,” Raut had said. Prior to Shiv Sena (UBT), Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her desire to test Bengal waters alone in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday announced that tribals and Dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits on reaching the age of 50 years. Soren made the announcement at a function marking the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state. “The death rate among them is high and they do not get jobs after 60 years,” he reasoned. Soren claimed that only 16 lakh people had received pension benefits in 20 years after formation of Jharkhand in 2000 but his government has provided pension to 36 lakh people, mostly those aged above 60 years.

