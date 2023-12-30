Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > India seeks extradition of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed

India seeks extradition of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“The issue of radical elements normalised and participating in elections in Pakistan...it is an internal affair so let me not comment on it. But, the main streaming of radical outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been a part of their state policy for a long time,” Bagchi said

India seeks extradition of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed

Listen to this article
India seeks extradition of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed
x
00:00

India has conveyed a request to the Pakistan government regarding the extradition of 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India for facing trial in a particular case, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.


Allowing the radical outfits including Hafiz Saeed’s son to contest polls in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi that Pakistan has been indulging in the main streaming of “radical outfits” as a part of its state policy, adding that India continues to monitor the situation as it has “serious security implications” for regional security Notably, Saeed, who is a UN-proscribed terrorist is the founder of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.


He said that India has conveyed the request with all relevant supporting documents. Addressing the weekly briefing, Bagchi said, “The person in question (Hafiz Saeed) is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case. “We have been flagging the issue of activities that he’s been wanted for. This is a recent request,” he added.


“The issue of radical elements normalised and participating in elections in Pakistan...it is an internal affair so let me not comment on it. But, the main streaming of radical outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been a part of their state policy for a long time,” Bagchi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hafiz saeed news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK