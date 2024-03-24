INDIA bloc to hold 'maha rally' in Delhi on March 31 to 'safeguard democracy', says AAP's Gopal Rai

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 March,2024 02:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy", AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.


The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.


Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress announced the rally.


"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, said.

"Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," Rai added.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress' Delhi unit chief, alleged that opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.

"The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre," he added. 

