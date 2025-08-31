Senior RSS functionary Ramlal said India can turn the US-imposed 50% tariff challenge into an opportunity for growth. Speaking at a conclave in New Delhi, he recalled India’s resilience during past sanctions, urged adoption of swadeshi, called for industry-friendly policies, and stressed the need for better law and order to attract investment.

Making a strong pitch for self-reliance, senior RSS functionary Ramlal on Sunday said India can turn the challenges posed by the imposition of 50 per cent tariff by the US into an opportunity to boost its economy and become a global leader.

Addressing a conclave of industry leaders, policy makers and foreign investors here, he said such "sanctions" were imposed on India in the past when a nuclear test was conducted in 1998 but the country stood firm and continued its march on the path of progress.

The conclave was organised at Bharat Mandapam here under the aegis of the Bharat Global Industry Forum (BGIF) to deliberate on the topic, 'Making Bharat a Global Industrial Hub'.

On the imposition of the sanction, he said, the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said India is such a country which can eat 'roti' made of grass and fight. There will be no impact (on India) due to sanctions, he said.

"And we stood firm and you saw sanctions were removed. India kept on marching on the path of progress," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh said.

"I don't want to say anything about today's sanctions and this tariff war which is going on. How long it will continue or not (end) can't be predicted. But if India stands with confidence, then this challenge is an opportunity. It is up to us whether we use the opportunity or get scared by threats," he added.

Ramlal gave a call to the government, industry organisation and common people to come together to take the challenge with confidence, saying progress is made when "these three think in the common direction".

"Bharat is the country of Lord Hanuman who had crossed the ocean when he was reminded of the power that he possessed," he said, citing the episode from Hindu epic Ramayan.

"It is not India's nature to be afraid. It is India's nature to find opportunities in challenges and use them. And, we turn opportunities into resolve," he asserted, adding, "I think that if the fourth industrial revolution happens anywhere in the world, India will lead it. People of the world believe that India is the fastest-growing economy today."

Pitching for the promotion and adoption of swadeshi (indigenous products) to make India self-reliant, Ramlal also called for making industry-friendly policies by the government and asked all the industry bodies to play a role in it so that the country's industry grows, exports increase and imports decrease.

The RSS functionary also stressed the need to improve law and order situation in different parts of the country to attract investors.

"Why has Bengal not been industrialised? Why has the northeast (region) not been industrialised? There are many such provinces (states) which have not been industrialised while some provinces (states) have been industrialised well. In other places, investors meet and summits are held. MoUs are also signed. But industry doesn't go there," he said.

Industry is set up where there is happiness and peace, and where law and order is good, he said.

"Like in Kashmir valley, industry didn't go earlier due to the atmosphere there. Now that the atmosphere has improved, industries have started thinking of going there," the RSS functionary said, adding, "If our country is running well, then the industry will also run well."