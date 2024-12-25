Speaking during an event in Nagpur, where he was publicly felicitated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he also said that power has not gone to his head as that he was nothing without BJP

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nagpur on Wednesday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mahayuti's unprecedented win in Maharashtra a fitting tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the Mahayuti alliance's historic success in the state assembly elections as a fitting tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth centenary. Speaking at an event in the city, where he was felicitated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis also emphasised that power had never gone to his head, as he recognised that his achievements were solely due to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported news agency PTI.

In the November 20 Assembly Elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory, with the BJP securing 132 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena winning 57 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar getting 41 seats. Fadnavis, who assumed office as CM for the third time, called the victory a tribute to Vajpayee in the centenary year of both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the former prime minister, PTI reported.

"The strength and perseverance of BJP workers led to this success," Fadnavis said, reflecting on his political journey which began with his involvement in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his school days. "Power has never gone to my head. I knew from the beginning that without BJP, I hold no meaning… BJP and its workers mean everything to me," he added.

According to PTI, Fadnavis also commented on the challenges faced after the Lok Sabha elections, noting that despite setbacks, the dedication of party workers ensured victory. He highlighted that the slogan 'Ek hain to safe hain (united we are safe)' helped unite the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and women, ultimately securing a substantial mandate.

Gadkari, who also spoke at the event, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka saath, sabka vikas (together for everyone's development),' calling it the true essence of secularism. Gadkari further recalled Vajpayee's view that India's secularism was founded on the inclusiveness, legacy, and patience of its Hindu community. He pointed to historical figures such as Rana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who never demolished mosques to build temples.

