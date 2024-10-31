India has been working towards resolving long-standing dispute since 2020

Following disengagement, both sides will soon start coordinated patrolling. Pic/X

Listen to this article India, China complete troop disengagement x 00:00

The disengagement process between India and China in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was completed today, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday. Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start coordinated patrolling in their respective areas: sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disengagement between India and China in Desaang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh is completed. Coordinated patrolling is set to start by both sides soon. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali is set to happen tomorrow,” said army sources.

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that frontier troops of both nations are engaged in “relevant work” in line with the agreement reached on border issues. During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that this work is progressing “smoothly.”

When asked whether India and China had commenced troop withdrawals from friction points, Lin Jian said, “In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present.” On October 21, India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year military standoff.

Disengagement will smoothen ties: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed hope that the Indo-China border disengagement in Eastern Ladakh would smoothen relations and pave the way for a better understanding between the two neighbours in the days ahead. “I hope that under the guidance of this consensus, relations will be moving forward smoothly in the future and not be restricted and interrupted by specific disagreements between the two sides. The most important thing is how to handle the differences,” he said. The envoy added that the leaders of both nations have reached important common understandings on improving and developing relations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever