In cane or beet sugar, the country's outbound shipments have more than quadrupled to USD 3.72 billion from USD 0.93 billion in 2018

India is 2nd largest exporter of petroleum. Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India dominates petroleum, gemstone, sugar exports x 00:00

India's export competitiveness has witnessed healthy gains in multiple sectors—particularly petroleum, gemstones, agrochemicals and sugar—during the last five years, as these segments have increased their share in global trade, according to the commerce ministry data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other sectors where the share of India's exports has increased during 2018 and 2023 are electrical goods, pneumatic tyres, taps and valves, and semiconductor devices.

The ministry data analysis showed that petroleum exports rose to USD 84.96 billion in 2023, with India's market share surging to 12.59 per cent last year from 6.45 per cent in 2018, positioning it as the second-largest global exporter.

In cane or beet sugar, the country's outbound shipments have more than quadrupled to USD 3.72 billion from USD 0.93 billion in 2018.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever