PM Modi with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali. Pic/X

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that India is eager to deepen its cooperation with Caribbean countries across various sectors.

Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday — marking the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years — made the remarks as he was set to join leaders from Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown.

The summit is expected to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation.

The CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation in renewable energy and climate change through a USD 150 million credit line from India.

In a special gesture, Modi was received at the airport by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips, and over a dozen cabinet ministers.

At the hotel, they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

“The welcome in Guyana will remain etched in my memory. I was delighted to meet you, PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM @miaamormottley of Barbados, and the respected Cabinet Ministers of Guyana,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi was also presented with the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ as a symbol of the close ties between India and Guyana.

“I am also humbled to have received the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ from the Mayor of Georgetown. India is eager to deepen cooperation with CARICOM across various sectors,” he added.

President Ali expressed his pleasure in introducing Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders who are in the city for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. "This meeting underscored the strengthening bonds between India and the Caribbean, built on shared values and a vision for mutual progress," he said in a post on X.

Ali added that Prime Minister Modi had the opportunity to connect with members of Guyana's vibrant Indian diaspora. “It was heartwarming to witness a cultural display under our ‘One Guyana’ initiative, celebrating unity in diversity and the deep ties that bind our nations,” he said.

He also mentioned looking forward to high-level discussions and formalising several agreements through the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

“This visit is a testament to the enduring partnership between Guyana and India, and I am confident it will lead to even greater collaboration in the future,” the president said.

During his visit, Modi will meet with Ali and exchange views on giving a strategic direction to the unique relationship between the two countries. He will also pay his respects to one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and address the parliament of Guyana.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there are around 320,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

The prime minister arrived in Guyana from Brazil, where he attended the G20 Summit and met with global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Modi travelled to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

(With PTI inputs)