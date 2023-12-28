India is changing, we should also contribute to this change: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Agrawal community made a big contribution to the freedom movement. It supported the revolutionaries who fought against the British rule, Om Birla said

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and becoming economically powerful, and everyone should contribute to this transformation, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of 'Agroha Dham' community hall built by the Agrawal community in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the programme.

"Today the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is becoming an economically powerful country. We should also contribute to this economic transformation. Our youth, as entrepreneurs, can strengthen the economic system by using new technologies," Birla said, reported PTI.

Society will have to work collectively along with the government, and therefore the prime minister has said that if 140 crore people work together, "we will be able to fulfil the vow of making India a developed nation," he said, reported PTI.

The Agrawal community made a big contribution to the freedom movement. It supported the revolutionaries who fought against the British rule, Birla said, reported PTI.

After independence, the community members set up factories and created thousands of jobs, he added, reported PTI.

On a note of optimism, Birla said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state of Chhattisgarh will achieve new records of multidimensional economic and social development.

Praising the newly elected Chief Minister of the state- Vishnu Deo Sai, he said that his long experience, easy working style and popularity among the people will definitely take the state forward.

Referring to the contributions of the Agarwal community in the freedom struggle, Birla recalled that the Agarwal community helped the young revolutionaries of the country to fight against British rule with their capital and helped in the freedom movement.

"Later, after independence, the Agarwal community also made an important contribution to the economic and social development of the country. The community has provided employment to lakhs of people across the country in the fields of industry, trade and social welfare and has worked to bring positive changes in the lives of every person in the society," the Speaker said.

The Dharamshalas built by the community in the villages and towns of the country will be beneficial for all sections of the society, noted Birla.

Further referring to the contributions of Agrawal Samaj in the field of education, he said that for a long time, the society has been working in collaboration with the government to build Agrasen schools and colleges across the country.

"Similarly, the society has worked to build hospitals at various places for the treatment of the poor. Agarwal Samaj has done the work of service for the countrymen with a spirit of philanthropy and commitment," he added.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)