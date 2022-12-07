India is getting cheap oil because Ukrainians are dying: Dmytro Kuleba

As per the UN, 17,181 civilians have been killed in the war as of December 4

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. File pic/AFP

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the Modi government’s decision to buy cheap oil from Russia “morally inappropriate”, saying that the deal is at the expense of Ukrainians.

In an interview with NDTV, he said, “We understand that the Indian government acts in the best interest of the people of India, there is nothing wrong about that. But while doing so, we expect the Indian government to remember and to keep in mind that it has the opportunity to provide the Indian population with cheaper commodities, because people in Ukraine are dying.” As per the UN, 17,181 civilians have been killed in the war as of December 4.

On the argument that Europe is also benefiting from the oil deal, he said India should be clear about its reasons for “benefitting from Russian aggression”. “It is completely wrong...to explain the purchase of oil from Russia by the argument that Europeans are doing the same. I think it is morally inappropriate, because you are buying cheap oil not because of Europeans, but because of us, of our suffering, of our tragedy, and because of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine.”

