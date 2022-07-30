‘India is no. 1 in asking to remove tweets of journalists’

Twitter said 349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets located around the world were subject to 326 legal demands to remove content, a 103 per cent increase in the number of accounts since the previous period (January-June 2021)

India made the highest number of legal demands globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on Twitter during July-December 2021, the microblogging platform said in its latest transparency report.

Twitter said 349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets located around the world were subject to 326 legal demands to remove content, a 103 per cent increase in the number of accounts since the previous period (January-June 2021).

“This spike is largely attributed to legal demands submitted by India (114), Turkey (78), Russia (55) and Pakistan (48),” it said.

India had topped this list for January-June 2021 as well. In that timeframe, India had made 89 of the total 231 such demands the platform received globally.

Twitter received the second highest number of government legal requests for providing account information of users from India, after the US. India was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter for all kinds of users during July-December 2021.

“The second highest volume of requests originated from India, comprising 19 per cent of global information requests and 27 per cent of the global accounts specified,” it said.

Overall, Twitter withheld 88 accounts and 303 tweets of all kinds of users in India during the report’s timeframe.

Twitter said ‘legal demands’ include a combination of court orders and other formal demands to remove content, from both governmental entities and lawyers representing individuals.

