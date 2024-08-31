After a wetter-than-normal August, India is likely to experience above normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas. India also recorded about 16 per cent more rainfall than usual in August, with Northwest India receiving 253.9 mm of rain

After an unusually wet August, India is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and nearby regions, news agency PTI reported.

Most of India is likely to see above-normal rainfall, except for some parts of extreme parts of the northwestern part of the country, large areas of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, northeastern Uttar Pradesh, and much of northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is expected, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that the country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in September, at 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the adjacent areas of Madhya Pradesh.

"There may be instances of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions, potentially causing floods. We should remain alert to the risks of landslides, mudslides, and landslips," Mohapatra warned.

He added, "We expect a low-pressure system to develop over the Bay of Bengal each week this month, leading to significant rainfall across the country."

The monsoon trough is expected to stay in its usual position, with the possibility of several low-pressure systems forming in the Bay of Bengal and moving towards the west-northwest, reaching as far as Rajasthan. The trough could also shift towards the foothills of the Himalayas, and there is potential for a western disturbance to impact the region in September, Mohapatra said.

India's August rainfall 16 per cent higher than normal: IMD

India recorded approximately 16 per cent more rainfall than usual in August, with Northwest India receiving 253.9 mm of rain, the second highest for August since 2001, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Saturday.

During a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country received 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, compared to the normal 248.1 mm.

Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, India has recorded 749 mm of precipitation against the normal 701 mm.

Several districts in the foothills of the Himalayas and the northeast experienced below-normal rainfall as most low-pressure systems tracked south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical location, the IMD chief explained.

Many northeastern states, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall, he added.

(With PTI inputs)