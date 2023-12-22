India logs 640 fresh Covid cases, number of active cases rises to 2,997

On Friday, India recorded 640 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the number of active cases to 2,997 from the 2,669 recorded the day before; the death toll has climbed to 5, 33, 328 with one more fatality being reported from Kerala

On Friday, India recorded 640 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the number of active cases to 2,997 from the 2,669 recorded the day before, according to a report in PTI.

The report citing Union health ministry data stated that the country's Covid-19 tally is not at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212) and added the death toll has climbed to 5, 33, 328 with one more death being reported from Kerala.

The data, which is updated at 8 am, according to PTI, stated that the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,70,887. Additionally, the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ministry's website stated that 220.67 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public across India so far.

Amid the discovery of the new Covid variant JN.1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a comprehensive assessment of the state's healthcare system, according to an official statement. CM Shinde emphasised the importance of structural, electrical, and fire audits in healthcare institutions across the state during a meeting with health officials and the Collector.

The emphasis was on ensuring that isolation and oxygen beds in hospitals were ready. According to the CMO, the meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, and other officials.

The directives issued by CM Shinde included thorough inspections of oxygen plants, ventilators, RTPCR labs, and Liquid Oxygen plants. He also went over the vaccination process and the status of vaccinated people.

CM Shinde assured citizens of the state's readiness by emphasising the importance of forming a task force and obtaining expert advice. He emphasised previous successful efforts to combat the Covid pandemic and urged symptomatic individuals to seek immediate testing. He also suggested wearing masks, especially in crowded places during upcoming festivals and the New Year.

CM Shinde also urged that dissemination of factually correct information is pivotal and assured the availability of government machinery, drug stocks, and equipment. Health Ministers Mushrif and Dr Sawant provided updates on the health system's readiness, emphasising the successful completion of mock drills.

The state currently has 63,000 isolation beds, 33,000 oxygen beds, 9,500 intensive care units, and 6,000 ventilator beds. The new variant has been reported in 45 cases in Maharashtra. Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, announced a public awareness campaign about the JN.1 variant to ensure accurate information dissemination. The government remains committed to dealing with any situation with unity and vigilance, according to the statement.

