India moved from women development to women-led development in last nine years: PM Modi

Updated on: 10 March,2023 11:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Unicorn companies are those that reach a valuation of USD 1 billion without being listed on the stock market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP


Pushing for unicorns in self-help groups for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has moved from women development to women-led development in the last nine years.


Addressing the post-budget webinar on women empowerment, PM Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology and maths in the country today was 42 per cent.



'Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too, we have brought that vision in this year's budget,' he said. Unicorn companies are those that reach a valuation of USD 1 billion without being listed on the stock market. The prime minister also said around 70 per cent beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women.


'These women are not only increasing the earnings of their families but are also opening new economic avenues for the nation,' he said. Modi also linked a sense of respect towards women to their equality.

