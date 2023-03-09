PM Modi tallest leader of country, any party entering northeast will have to support him: Assam CM

Breaking News
09 March,2023 | Guwahati
Talking to reporters here, Sarma also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "tallest leader" of the country, and everyone favours him in the region

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that all parties contesting polls in the northeast must understand that they will have to eventually support the BJP.


Talking to reporters here, Sarma also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "tallest leader" of the country, and everyone favours him in the region.



Asked about the JD(U) and NCP extending support to the NDPP-BJP in Nagaland, he said, "All parties before entering northeast to contest polls must understand that water will flow into the ocean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader, everyone favours him," the NEDA convenor added.


Sarma, however, declined comment when asked if the Nagaland development signaled JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's return to BJP-led NDA.

"I have not researched much on him. But with Nitish Kumar, you can't guarantee anything," the BJP leader quipped.

