India, Nepal sign revised treaty of transit

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

In his statement, Modi said they took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a “super hit” in the future even as the two leaders remotely inaugurated a number of projects and laid the foundation stone of some others

PM Modi with his counterpart Pushpa ‘Prachanda’. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India and Nepal will strive to take their relationship to Himalayan heights and resolve the boundary issue and all such matters in this spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.


In his statement, Modi said they took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a “super hit” in the future even as the two leaders remotely inaugurated a number of projects and laid the foundation stone of some others.


The two sides also signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline, development of integrated check posts and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power. One of the key pacts signed was the revised India-Nepal treaty of transit.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

