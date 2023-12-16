PM Modi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq before their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India, Oman adopt vision document to expand ties x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





PM Modi and Oman`s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday firmed up a vision document Expansion of bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas between India and Oman PM Modi and Tarik also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a trade pact as early as possible during their "productive" talks.

Modi and Tarik also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict and the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra described the discussions between Modi and the visiting leader as "comprehensive and constructive".

He said PM Modi and Oman's Sultan adopted a joint vision document to lay the pathway for bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including maritime sphere, connectivity, green energy, space, digital payments, health, tourism and agriculture and food security.

Kwatra said PM Modi and Sultan Tarik also gave strong impetus and push to conclude the India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement as early as possible.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday - his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

"Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years... I am sincerely welcoming you on behalf of all the people of India," Modi said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!