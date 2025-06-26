We are well on track to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy goal in the next three years. This will be the first milestone on our journey to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, said Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India is firmly on track to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence, driven by a collective national effort and strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are well on track to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy goal in the next three years. This will be the first milestone on our journey to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” Goyal said on Tuesday as he hailed the government’s decade-long economic reforms as transformational rather than incremental.

