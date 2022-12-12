Indian-Chinese troops engaged in face-off near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, injuries reported

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner
Representational Pic. iStock
Two years after the Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, a face-off between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Indian troops has been reported from LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the ANI, On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.
On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area: Sources pic.twitter.com/vQLXcM3xLS— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022
Also Read: Beijing sees sharp drop in economic activity
"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," ANI reported as per sources.
As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity, ANI further reported.
"In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," sources told the PTI.
(with agency inputs)