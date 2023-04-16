Breaking News
India records 10,093 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 57,542

Updated on: 16 April,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths

India records 10,093 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 57,542

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.


The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.



According to news agency PTI, while five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.


The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115). The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 266 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active tally 1,702

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 660 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,55,189, and death toll reached 1,48,477 on Saturday. State capital Mumbai recorded 266 fresh cases. Satara and Nagpur recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

With 539 patients recovering, the total of recoveries in the state rose to 80,00,665.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

There are 6,047 active coronavirus cases in the state now.

The health department said 7,360 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,67,79,366.

