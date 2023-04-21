India records 11,692 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 66,170

The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684).

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,59,506, while the toll increased to 1,48,492, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 207 coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness.

The bulletin said Satara and Wardha districts recorded one death each.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent.

The health department said 1,083 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,04,835 and leaving the state with 6,129 active cases.

It said at present XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron in the state which is driving the new round of infections. So far, 681 cases of the variant have been found in the state, while five patients infected with it have died.

Since January 1, as many as 75 Covid-19-linked deaths have been recorded in the state, said the bulletin.

Of these, 71 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per dent did not have any additional medical condition. Data was unavailable for 20 per cent of the deceased, said the department.

The bulletin said 17,131 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,68,50,901.