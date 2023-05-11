India records 1,690 new Covid-19 cases; active cases below 20,000

The country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599)

India recorded 1,690 fresh Covid-19 infections in a day, while the number of active cases has come down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599). The death toll climbed to 5,31,736 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

India currently has 19,613 active cases which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,25,250, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 154 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, which saw nearly 300 recoveries, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,67,947 and the toll increased to 1,48,541, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai detected 47 patients in the last 24 hours. At present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16, which has been found in 1,241 patients so far in the state and caused 13 deaths, said the bulletin.

The department said 297 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,983 and leaving the state with 1,423 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state was 98.16 per cent.

The department said 7,874 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,70,66,639.