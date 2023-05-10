Mumbai reports 47 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 409

No death was reported on May 10, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,768, the BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 47 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,399, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 10, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,768, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 67 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,222.

The city now has an active caseload of 409 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 3 and May 9 was 0.0054 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,57,431 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,274 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 13,635 days, as per civic data.