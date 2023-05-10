The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909)

File Pic

Listen to this article India records 2,109 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 21,406 x 00:00

India has recorded 2,109 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909). The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of more than 100 infections from the previous day, while two more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,67,793, while the toll increased to 1,48,540, a health department bulletin said.

Mumbai recorded 56 cases during the day.

Solapur and Sindhdurg districts recorded one fatality each, said the bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said 137 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,686 and leaving the state with 1,567 active cases.

It said at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 was Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,241 cases of this strain have been found in the state. Also, 13 deaths were linked to this variant.

The department said 8,518 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,70,58,765.