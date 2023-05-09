Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429

No death was reported on May 9, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,768, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 56 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,352, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 47 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,155.

The city now has an active caseload of 429 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 2 and May 8 was 0.0054 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,56,157 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,515 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 14,089 days, as per civic data.