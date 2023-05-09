According to the police, the man was arrested for the theft of 222 grams of gold ornaments. The accused has been identified as Bindu Kitabsingh Bidla. Bidla allegedly conducted the theft with the help of his wife Mona

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman booked, her husband held for theft of Rs 11 lakh worth gold at aunt's home in Malad x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that a 28-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 11 lakh at his wife's aunt's home in Malad. The theft of gold ornaments was made successful with help of his wife, the police said.

Theft of the gold ornaments from his wife’s aunt’s house located in the Gudiapada area SRA building Malad West.

According to the police, the man was arrested for the theft of 222 grams of gold ornaments. The accused has been identified as Bindu Kitabsingh Bidla. Bidla allegedly conducted the theft with the help of his wife Mona (23).

The police said that on the complaint of Neeta Prem Sauda (50), the Malad police registered the case against the unknown thieves and began the investigation.

During the inquiry, it has been revealed Sauda worked as a sweeper; her husband also worked as a sweeper, the two have three daughters, the elder got married and lived with her family in Malwani, her two younger daughters were living with her, said an officer.

The police said, the complainant's 23-year-old niece, wife of the arrested accused used to visit her house regularly. Sauda used to keep her jewelry in the cupboard but she had recently planned to shift her gold ornaments to a bank locker, she had even inquired about the bank locker.

Also Read: Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured

On May 8, the day of the incident, the victim's daughters and her husband left for their respective jobs. She left for the bank and only Mona was left at their home. In the afternoon when she came back the house was locked, she called Mona who replied to her that she left for her house in Borivali, an official said.

Sauda opened the cupboard to check the jewelry and was shocked that all were missing. She rushed to the police station and registered a complaint, the officer added.

During the investigations, there were no signs of forceful entry. The lock and the door of the house were intact therefore the police suspected an insider to be involved in the incident. Several people were interrogated including Mona, he said.

"For the betterment of living Mona and her husband allegedly decided to plan the theft. We have recovered the gold from the suspects," an official said.

Bidla was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday while Mona has also been booked in the case but her arrest is yet to be made, he added.