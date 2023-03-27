India records 1,805 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 10,300

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent. The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data stated.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,64,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 397 new Covid-19 cases, registering a drop of 40 cases as compared to the previous day, taking the overall infection count to 81,41,854, according to state health department. The fatality count remained unchanged at 1,48,435 as nobody succumbed to the infection.

As 236 patients recuperated on Sunday, the recovery figure increased to 79,91,302. The active case count now stands at 2,117. The recovery rate of the state is 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Mumbai city alone reported 123 new cases, followed by Thane city that logged 47 cases. Mumbai circle, comprising the city and its satellite townships, reported 212 cases, followed by 99 in Pune circle, 32 in Kolhapur circle, 16 in Nashik circle, 11 in Aurangabad circle, 10 in Nagpur circle, nine in Latur circle and eight in Akola circle.

As many as 5,216 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, increasing the total to 8,65,83,011.

(With inputs from PTI)