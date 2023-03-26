Coronavirus: Mumbai reports 123 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 558

No death was reported on March 26, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Sunday reported 123 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in the city to 11,56,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The recovery count increased by 52 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,36,079, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 558 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between March 19 and March 25 was 0.0064 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,87,87,544 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,464 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 437 new coronavirus cases, 94 more than the previous day, the health department said in a bulletin, reported the PTI.

The state also recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,41,457, and death toll to 1,48,435.

On Friday, the state had recorded 343 cases and three fatalities.

One fatality each was recorded in Aurangabad and Kolhapur districts. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

As many as 242 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the total of recoveries to 79,91,066. The recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent.

A total of 6,122 tests were conducted in the state since previous evening, taking the total of tests to 77,795.

(with PTI inputs)