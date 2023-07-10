India records 24 new Covid-19 infections, lowest since January 2020

The Covid-19 case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599)

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India had logged 32 new coronavirus infections, while the count of active cases stood at 1,454. The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,575).

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded three new cases of Covid-19, on Sunday. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,982, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city now has an active caseload of 22 patients.

No death was reported on July 9, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,775, the health bulletin said.

The health bulletin also stated that the recovery count increased by eight more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,185.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between July 2 and July 8 was 0.0002 per cent.

Presently, the recovery rate of Mumbai is at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,89,03,551 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 461 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

