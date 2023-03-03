Breaking News
India records 283 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,525

Updated on: 03 March,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,162) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


India logged 283 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,525, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.


According to news agency PTI, the death toll stands at 5,30,772.



The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87,162) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,865, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 48 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,710, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said the health department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the Pune administrative circle reported the highest 26 new cases followed by 11 in the Mumbai circle, seven in Nashik, two in Akola, one each in Latur and Kolhapur circles.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number of recoveries rose to 79,89,065 after 22 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 224 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the 224 active Covid-19 cases, the highest 69 are in Pune district, followed by 58 in Mumbai and 33 in Thane district, among others, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, said the department.

(With inputs from PTI)

