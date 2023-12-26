The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,33,337 with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am

File Photo

Listen to this article India records 412 fresh COVID-19 cases x 00:00

India has recorded 412 fresh cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 4,170, the health ministry said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,33,337 with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,09,660, reported PTI.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,72,153 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website, reported PTI.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, reported PTI.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 153, as per a health department bulletin, reported PTI.

The state has so far reported nine cases of JN.1 sub-variant. No such case was reported on Monday.

With the latest additions, the overall COVID-19 tally since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 81,72,163 in Maharashtra, as per the state health department.

"There are 153 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the state. Of them, 142 patients are in home isolation while 11 others are admitted to various hospitals. Of these 11 patients, two are in ICUs while others are kept under observation but not in the ICU," the bulletin said.

Maharashtra has so far tested 8,75,66,255 samples for COVID-19 over the last three years, of which 81,72,163 returned positive.

With a discharge of 13 persons, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 80,23,431, as per the bulletin.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries in South-East Asia to strengthen surveillance in view of the increasing cases of respiratory diseases, including due to COVID-19 and its new sub-variant JN.1, and influenza.

The WHO also urged people to take protective measures.

Experts had said there was no cause for concern even though JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country and there is an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 28, total cases 81,72,163, samples tested so far 8,75,66,255, JN.9 variant cases 9, recoveries 80,23,431.

(With inputs from PTI)