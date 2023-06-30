India records 44 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,533

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,188)

India has logged 44 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,533, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, the data stated.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,750 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India had recorded 47 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 1,549. The death toll was recorded as 5,31,905. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,144).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported five new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 11,63,948, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773 as nobody succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery count climbed to 11,44,150 after two patients were discharged during the day. There are now 25 active cases in the city.

A total of 562 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city and its cumulative count rose to 1,88,98,051.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of coronavirus positive cases for the period from June 22 to 28 is 0.0002 per cent. The case doubling rate of the metropolis is 3,05,467, the BMC's health bulletin said.