India records 524 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,618

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read: Mumbai logs 25 new COVID-19 cases, active tally crosses 100 mark

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 79,89,426, leaving the state with an active caseload of 486. Mumbai circle accounted for 48 cases, including 25 in the metropolis and 12 in Thane, 41 in Pune circle, six in Nashik circle, five in Kolhapur circle, four in Aurangabad, seven in Akola and three in Nagpur circle.

Health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,92,854 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 12,266 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Incidentally, amid a rise in cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, the Centre on Saturday expressed concern over a gradual increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate in some states and said it needed to be promptly addressed.

(With inputs from PTI)