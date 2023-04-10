India records 5,880 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 35,199

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496). The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, The single-day count of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra went up by 246 in the last 24 hours to reach 788 on Sunday with one fatality, as per state health department data.

The new additions raised the cumulative tally of the cases in the state to 81,49,929 and the death toll to 1,48,459.

Mumbai city recorded 211 fresh cases on Sunday, making it the sixth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The sole fatality due to Covid-19-related complications was reported from Ratnagiri district under the Kolhapur circle, as per state health department data.

With 560 patients recovering from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the overall count of recoveries rose to 79,96,883, leaving the state with 4,587 active cases, the health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 10,059 swab samples were tested in the state, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,04,363, the bulletin stated.