Mumbai reports 221 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,434

No death was reported on April 9, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,749, the health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Sunday reported as many as 221 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,58,888, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus.

No death was reported on April 9, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,749, the health bulletin said.

The recovery count increased by 172 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,37,705, the bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,434 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 2 and April 8 was 0.0161 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,10,041 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,647 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 788 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 788 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,49,929, it said.

The state on Sunday reported one Covid-19 death. Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,587 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

560 patients discharged today 79,96,883 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery until today. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

In an internal communication to the health departments, the BMC said, sustained increase in Covid-19 cases is seen in Mumbai since 11-Mar-2023. Most of the cases are mild and self-limiting, but certain high risk groups (elderly, people with comorbidities, pregnant women) are prone to severe manifestations requiring hospitalization. Control measures like early diagnosis and proper treatment are tested parameters for limiting the transmission.