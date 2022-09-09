Breaking News
India records 6,093 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Updated on: 09 September,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


India logged 6,093 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,84,729, while the active cases declined to 49,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.


The death toll climbed to 5,28,121 with 31 fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.


A decline of 706 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 1.88 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,06,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 214.55 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 18 new fatalities include six from Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and Karnataka.

