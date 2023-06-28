The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097)

File Pic

Listen to this article India records 65 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,579 x 00:00

India has logged 65 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,579, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,613 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India had recorded 33 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest number of cases since March 2020. The active cases were recorded at 1,606 while the death toll was recorded at 5,31,903. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,032).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 that raised the tally of infections to 11,63,940, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,773 and the count of recoveries reached 11,44,146 after six patients recovered from the infection during the day, the BMC said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 1,079 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,88,96,673.

The city is now left with 21 active cases, it stated.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate for the period from June 20 to June 26 was 0.0002 per cent, the bulletin stated.