Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > India records 7533 new Covid 19 cases 44 deaths

India records 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

Updated on: 28 April,2023 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala

India records 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Listen to this article
India records 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths
x
00:00

India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.


According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data stated.



The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.


The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the data shared on the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid-19 cases.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively. The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The recovery count increased by 206 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,41,580, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,114. So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours. As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.

india India news national news Coronavirus Covid 19

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK