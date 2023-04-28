The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Listen to this article India records 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths x 00:00

India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the data shared on the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid-19 cases.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively. The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The recovery count increased by 206 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,41,580, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,114. So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours. As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent, while the caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.