India records 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 7 months

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 Covid-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read: Mumbai: Covid-19 on the rise but city still slow on testing

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, according to state health department.

With the latest fatality, the cumulative Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, it said.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated.

The only fresh Covid-19 fatality in the state was recorded in Akola city.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 79,97,840 on Tuesday after 710 patients recovered from coronavirus infection.

The state is now left with 4,875 active cases.

Maharashtra's current case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 12,841 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,23,707.