India records 796 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 5,000 after 109 days

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.

According to news agency PTI, the total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, continuing its upward trend, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 226 new Covid-19 cases - up from 176 a day ago - taking the overall tally to 81,39,055, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department.

As the gap between the rising new detections and patient recoveries widened, the active tally crossed the 900-mark in the state.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,426 with no fresh addition to the tally since the previous day, said a department bulletin.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 176 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 88 new cases followed by 86 in Mumbai circle, 21 in Nashik,12 in Akola, 11 in Kolhapur, four in Latur, 3 in Nagpur and one in the Aurangabad circle, said the bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and Maharashtra has eight such circles.

According to the department, Mumbai recorded 35 Covid-19 cases, pushing up the overall tally to 15,4,744, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19747.

The number of recoveries rose to 79,89,703 after 87 patients recuperated from the viral infection, leaving the state with 926 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the 926 active cases, the highest 278 are in Pune district, followed by 185 in Mumbai and 153 in Thane, among other districts.

According to the bulletin, 8,243 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their state-wide count to 8,65,28,298.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)