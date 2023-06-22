India records 95 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,784

India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid-19 cases

Representational Image

India recorded 95 coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases in the country has been recorded at 1,784, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,900, the data stated. India has so far logged 4.49 crore Covid-19 cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,082, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 11 fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the state health department.

With this, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,713, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,553, said the department in a bulletin.

The health department said 24 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,21,034 and leaving the state with 126 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.81.per cent, said the bulletin.

It said 4,900 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,72,83,587.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two new Covid-19 cases, which raised its overall infection count to 11,63,921, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 792 tests were conducted in the city and the cumulative test count reached 1,88,92,118.

The number of recoveries reached 11,44,117 after five patients recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The city is left with 31 active cases, it said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate for the period between June 14 and 20 was 0.0005 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is at 1,66,615, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from PTI)