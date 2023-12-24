India records fresh 656 Covid-19 cases; JN.1 variant raises concerns

India witnessed a rise of 656 COVID-19 infections in a single day, with active cases reaching 3,742, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

According to the report, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620), with 4,44,71,545 recovered, putting the national recovery rate to 98.81 per cent. The case fatality rate is 1.19 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, the report added.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman with COVID-19 symptoms has been isolated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Telangana. The identification of the JN.1 variation is pending confirmation by genomic sequencing, stated Superintendent V Chandrashekar.

Chandrashekar told ANI, "A 62-year-old woman was admitted to MGM Hospital, and while a private lab declared her COVID-19 positive, we have isolated her. However, confirmation of the JN.1 variant requires genome sequencing, which is pending. Samples from Hyderabad are undergoing sequencing, and we await the results."

AIIMS doctors urged caution following an increase in cases associated with the novel COVID subvariant JN.1. Dr Neeraj Nischal emphasised the patients' minor symptoms, asking people not to worry but to remain watchful, according to the report.

Kerala had a key role in the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 3,420.

Former WHO top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan stressed that, while the JN.1 variant is designated as a variant of interest, it is not cause for concern. Dr Swaminathan emphasised the importance of prudence and attention to preventive measures, saying, "There's no data suggesting JN.1 is more severe or lethal."

JN.1, a variant of interest recently designated by the WHO, poses a low overall risk based on current evidence, according to the global health organisation, the ANI report added.

