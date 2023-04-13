India reports 10,158 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 44,998

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to news agency PTI, the number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed. India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

Meanwhile, the single-day coronavirus count in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 1,115 fresh cases, while nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the health department said.

With the new cases, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470.

Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths.

Thane city reported two deaths, while Vasai-Virar region in neighbouring Palghar and Akola district recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,98,400. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent.

The state's active case count now stands at 5,421, the department said.

A total of 16,439 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative test count in the state to 8,67,40,146.