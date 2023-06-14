India reports 120 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,148

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,080)

India has recorded 120 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,080).

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,040 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,885, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773, said a BMC bulletin.

On Monday, the financial capital had logged four cases, but zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,125 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,85,895.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,061 after nine more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 51 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of infection from June 6 to June 12 was 0.0005 per cent, said the bulletin.

(With inputs from PTI)