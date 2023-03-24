India reports 1,249 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 7,927

The death toll has increased to 5,30,818 with one death each reported by Karnataka and Gujarat

India logged 1,249 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 7,927, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,30,818 with one death each reported by Karnataka and Gujarat.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.19 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.14 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,00,667).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

As many as 92.07 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 1,05,316 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,61,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus infections, zero deaths and 229 recoveries, the health department said.

The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,40,677 while death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,430. There are 1,617 active cases in the state now.

As man as 229 people recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening which took the tally of recoveries to 79,90,630. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 2,381 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,65,65,883.

