Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > News > India News > Article > India reports 16159 new Covid 19 cases 28 deaths

India reports 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

India reports 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,47,809, while the active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.




The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent, according to the ministry The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,07,327 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.  


According to the ministry, 198.20 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.  India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK