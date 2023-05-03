India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 40,177

The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data showed

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has recorded 3,720 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data showed.

The tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 81,66,207, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515. A health department bulletin said 720 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 80,14,341 and leaving the state with 3,351 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total tally so far to 8,70,02,421.

At present, the dominant subvariant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,112 cases of this strain have been found in the state, it said.

The Omicron subvariant has also been linked to 10 deaths in Maharashtra, said the bulletin.