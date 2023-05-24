The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent

File Pic

India reports 552 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 6,591

India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,68,952, while death toll touched 1,48,550.

Mumbai reported 16 cases and one death linked to the viral disease.

The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

At present, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant, it said.

Since January 1, the bulletin said, 120 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. It said 74.17 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, and 15 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

There are 455 active cases in the state.

The bulletin said that 70 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in Maharashtra to 80,19,947. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent.

It said 5,961 tests were done in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tests conducted in Maharashtra to 8,71,45,671.

(With inputs from PTI)