The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Listen to this article India reports 9,629 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 61,013 x 00:00

India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 191 Covid-19 cases, one death

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 722 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 81,62,842 and the death toll to 1,48,507, the state health department said. No Covid-19 fatality was recorded a day before.

The active tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 5,549.

At 328, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by 161 in Pune Circle, 160 in Nagpur circle, 24 in Latur circle, 23 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Nashik circle, 11 in Akola circle and single case in Aurangabad circle, the health department bulletin said.

Nagpur, Latur and Mumbai circles reported a single fatality each, it stated.

Mumbai city saw 191 cases and one fatality, which increased the tally to 11,61,214 and the death toll to 19,762.

A total of 89 patients have died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra since January 1 this year and 71.91 per cent of the deceased aged more than 60 years. 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 13 per cent didn't have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.

With 946 patients discharged from various hospitals across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 80,08,786, it said.

A total of 17,007 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which increased the count of recoveries in the state to 8,69,19,870.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.