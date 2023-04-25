Mumbai reports 191 Covid-19 cases, one death

Mumbai now has an active caseload of 1,235 patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 191 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,137, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

Mumbai has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus.

With the death reported on April 25, the death toll in the city reached 19,762, the health bulletin said.

A 76-year-old Female with comorbidities hypertension and chronic kidney disease died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 219 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,41,140.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,235 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 18 and April 24 was 0.0150 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,37,294 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,168 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 4,603 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 722 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state health department bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 5,549 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

946 patients discharged today 80,08,786 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 25. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,69,19,870 laboratory samples 81,62,842 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today